Hard Rock Lake Texoma has wedding venue, white sand beaches; 2-hour drive from Fort Worth

Construction on a 189-room Hard Rock Hotel along the Texas and Oklahoma border begins this spring.

Hard Rock International is partnering with Pointe Vista Holding Company on the new hotel at Lake Texoma, which runs along the Texas and Oklahoma border. Construction on the hotel commences in March.

The hotel will be located within Pointe Vista’s development near Kingston, Oklahoma. The company’s 2,700-acre master-planned resort community will feature over 19 miles of shoreline, enclosed waterpark, golf course, amphitheater and casino.

Both the Hard Rock and Pointe Vista projects are expected to create over 9,000 jobs in the area.

“We’re excited to expand our award-winning hotel portfolio and bring our unique brand of hospitality and entertainment to Lake Texoma and the Pointe Vista development,” said Todd Hricko, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Hotel Development for Hard Rock International.

The Lake Texoma Hard Rock Hotel is expected to open by summer 2026..

The hotel will feature 189 rooms, with 25 suites and 168 residence rentals. An 18,000-square-foot conference center is being built on the property to host weddings and other events.

Hotel amenities include an 11-acre Caribbean Bay water area that features white sand beaches and cabanas. Other facilities will include a kids center, rooftop bar, restaurant and Hard Rock merchandise store.

“It’s my pleasure to welcome the development of the Hard Rock Hotel and Residences at Lake Texoma. This will provide even more opportunity for guests to visit this beautiful area and create huge economic opportunity for this community,” Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says in a press release.

Hard Rock International operates in over 70 countries spanning 290 locations, from hotels and casinos to rock shops.