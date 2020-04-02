It’s A Hard Time To Be Job Hunting, But Here’s How You Can Still Stand Out

Today, the U.S. Department of Labor released data showing that over 6.6 million people filed for unemployment insurance in the week ending on March 28. That’s more than double the already-historic number we saw for the week ending on March 21st.



Spring is usually when job openings rise again after a slowdown in winter. It’s clear that won’t be happening this year. It is, to be frank, an awful time to be job hunting. It’s hard in the best of times — ever notice how it’s a full-time job to look for a job? — but the protracted process of sending out your first résumés and then waiting for a reply and then scheduling a first-round interview and then setting up a second-round interview and then waiting for HR to give you a formal offer might be nothing short of soul-crushing right now.



So how do you find a job in the middle of a pandemic? We spoke to Alison Sullivan, an Economic Research Communications Manager at Glassdoor, to find out how to navigate finding new employment right now.



Should your job search strategy change?

According to Sullivan, the general answer is that your job searching strategy doesn’t necessarily need to change.. “I know right now feels like uncharted territory,” she says. “You can still go back to job search 101 if you find yourself in need of finding a new job.” That means doing the things you’d normally do at the start of looking for new employment — like making sure your résumé is up to date and polished, and having a great cover letter that shows off your personality and desire for the role. “All of those things still fall into play now.”



Other than brushing up your résumé and crafting snappy cover letters, you can also use this opportunity to make sure your social media presence looks professional, too, especially in a time when we’re spending more time communicating online than is usual.



She says it’s important to remember — if only for your mental health — that there are still hiring opportunities out there. “There are still companies in need of workers. Take that optimism and make sure to still head out into the job market.”



Should you be looking outside of your usual field?

If you’ve been working in an industry that’s been hit hard by the pandemic, it’s reasonable that you’d want to open up your search to positions outside of your typical experience. “In an overarching sense, now is the time where you can think outside the box, especially when it comes to soft skills like project management.” says Sullivan. Hard skills like knowing a certain programming language could now be applied to a different sector, like health care.



“I’m sure there are definitely people that are looking at ways that they can cross industries, especially where there are certain industries in high demand right now,” she says. “Definitely look at that and see where your current skill set can apply or where you can easily build new skills to kind of plug in to those opportunities.”



Earlier in March, Glassdoor found that certain positions were seeing a coronavirus-related surge in openings, including registered nurses as well as communications associates, project managers, social workers, and technicians. More recent data shows that while tourism and consumer service job openings have seen dramatic downturns, healthcare and tech industries are seeing a slight increase, and e-commerce and delivery services may also be seeing a notable surge.



As we continue to monitor which industries are still hiring, Sullivan gives insight into why certain skills are particularly valuable right now. “Many industries, companies, and jobs, the playbook that we rely on day-to-day has completely been thrown out the window,” she says. “So when I see things like communications associate, project manager, technician, these are certain roles where skills help bridge those gaps, whether it’s communicating with other people, making sure messages and updates on the latest at a company are getting across.”



Networking is more important than ever

Research has shown that most people find jobs through networking rather than applying through job boards. Reaching out to people you know for opportunities will be even more crucial now. “Just start the conversation,” says Sullivan. Even if there isn’t an opening now, you’ve planted the seed of showing interest if an opportunity does arise.

