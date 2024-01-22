A hard-working teen, Christian enjoys animals and would love to join a family with pets

A hardworking and helpful young man, Christian enjoys assisting others and doing yard work, taking things apart and restoring broken objects.

In his down time, Christian, 14, likes to play video games and watch Dumb and Dumber. He takes a lot of pride in his school work and works hard in his classes, especially reading and music, where he enjoys learning to play the trumpet.

When Christian grows up, he hopes to be a truck driver so he can travel all over the country. He enjoys spending time around animals and would love to join a family with pets.

If you are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at adoptkskids.org. You can also send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857).

Christian’s case number is CH-7379.