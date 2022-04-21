Hardcore porn class offered to students at Utah college. ‘As American as apple pie’

What’s more American than Sunday night football?

According to one Utah college, hardcore pornography.

Westminster College, a private institution in Salt Lake City, is facing backlash over a porn course being offered this year.

“Hardcore pornography is as American as apple pie and more popular than Sunday night football,” the course description reads.

The class is listed as one of the film courses available at the school where students will analyze “this billion-dollar industry is as both a cultural phenomenon that reflects and reinforces sexual inequalities,” according to the course’s description.

Students can expect to watch pornographic films in class, according to the college, and “discuss the sexualization of race, class, and gender and as an experimental, radical art form.”

The instructor of the course, Eileen Chanza Torres, told ABC4 that the course is meant to be critical of pornography and not for her students to “watch porn, giggle and go home.”

Imagine having to watch hardcore pornography with your professors in a private college in Salt Lake City, Utah. pic.twitter.com/C8Evj6z7R5 — James Lindsay, right a lot but wrong this time (@ConceptualJames) April 19, 2022

“Westminster College occasionally offers elective courses like this as an opportunity to analyze social issues. As part of this analysis, Westminster College and universities across the county often examine potentially offensive topics like pornography to further understand their pervasiveness and impact,” the school said in a statement to KSL TV. “Descriptions of these courses, while alarming to some readers, help students decide if they wish to engage in serious investigation of controversial subjects.”

Westminster College did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on April 21.

The course is an elective, meaning that students do not have to take the class, according to the university.

A petition to remove the class has been signed by more than 450 people as of April 21.

The petition claims that “these are not Utah values” and that this “creates an unsafe environment for students and faculty and normalizes pornography in culture.”

