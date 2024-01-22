Hardee’s fan-favorite breakfast item is making a comeback. Here’s when you can get it

A Hardee’s menu favorite is making an early comeback.

Heart-shaped biscuits will return for a limited time starting Thursday, Feb. 1, just in time for Valentine’s Day, the Tennessee-based burger chain said in a news release.

The seasonal offering was previously only available during Valentine’s week and will stick around through Feb. 14.

Hardees’s heart-shaped biscuits will return to menus for a limited time starting Feb. 1.

Pricing information wasn’t immediately available.

In November, Hardee’s briefly brought back the cinnamon N’ raisin biscuit more than 20 years after it was removed from the menu.

The sweet treat appeared alongside Hardee’s new candied bacon before leaving menus again Jan. 4, McClatchy News reported.

Find your nearest Hardee’s here.

Applebee’s offers date nights for a year with a $200 pass. Here’s how it works

Nothing Bundt Cakes adds new gluten-free flavor — but not for long. What to know

Zaxby’s brings back fan-favorite entree — but not for long. Here’s what to know