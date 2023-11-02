Hardee’s fan favorite was missing from menu for 20 years. It’s back, but not for long

A Hardee’s menu favorite is back by “popular demand.”

The seasonal cinnamon N’ raisin biscuit returned to restaurants Nov. 1 after more than 20 years, this time alongside a new menu item, the fast food chain announced this week.

The sweet treat, featuring a cinnamon swirl, raisins and icing drizzle, is available at participating restaurants through Jan. 4, 2024, Hardee’s said.

Fans of Hardee’s biscuits can order the seasonal cinnamon n’ raisin biscuit for a limited time at restaurants nationwide.

Its return comes 21 years after it was scrubbed from menus in 2002.

“Bringing back the Cinnamon ‘N’ Raisin Biscuit due to popular demand is a great example of the community that surrounds Hardee’s,” company president Chris Bode said in a news release.

For a limited time, customers can also order Hardee’s new candied bacon. The add-on is available all day, the company said, and features Applewood-smoked bacon covered in caramelized brown sugar and black pepper.

Pricing information wasn’t immediately available.

Find your nearest Hardee’s here.

