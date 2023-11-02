Hardee’s fan favorite was missing from menu for 20 years. It’s back, but not for long
A Hardee’s menu favorite is back by “popular demand.”
The seasonal cinnamon N’ raisin biscuit returned to restaurants Nov. 1 after more than 20 years, this time alongside a new menu item, the fast food chain announced this week.
The sweet treat, featuring a cinnamon swirl, raisins and icing drizzle, is available at participating restaurants through Jan. 4, 2024, Hardee’s said.
Its return comes 21 years after it was scrubbed from menus in 2002.
“Bringing back the Cinnamon ‘N’ Raisin Biscuit due to popular demand is a great example of the community that surrounds Hardee’s,” company president Chris Bode said in a news release.
For a limited time, customers can also order Hardee’s new candied bacon. The add-on is available all day, the company said, and features Applewood-smoked bacon covered in caramelized brown sugar and black pepper.
Pricing information wasn’t immediately available.
Find your nearest Hardee’s here.
DoorDash urges customers to tip their drivers — or face the consequences
KFC teases return of fan-favorite menu item. When can you get it?
Fan-favorite breakfast biscuit returns to Bojangles — but not for long. What to know