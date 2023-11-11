Hardee’s Friday Night Blitz VHSL Region 4D Quarterfinals: George Washington at Jefferson Forest

TechCrunch

Ridepanda launched in 2020 as a direct-to-consumer micromobility platform, a marketplace for high-quality e-scooters and e-bikes. The founders, alumni at shared micromobility companies Lime, Bird and Scoot, sensed the shift away from shared and toward small electric vehicle ownership and wanted to capitalize on it. Within a couple of years of managing supply chains, providing maintenance to customers across a range of brands and dealing with customer service nationwide, the founders realized D2C was actually a hard business to be in.