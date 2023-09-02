Hardee’s Friday Night Blitz Week 2: Randolph-Henry at James River

TechCrunch

Rockset, a company building tools to drive real-time search and data analytics, today announced that it raised $44 million -- $37 million in equity and $7 million in debt -- led by ICON Ventures with participation from Glynn Capital, Four River Partners, K5 Global, Sequoia and Greylock. CEO Venkat Venkataramani says that the new capital, which brings Rockset's total raised to $105 million, will be put toward R&D, geographic expansion and increasing Rockset's investment in sales and marketing. "We raised venture debt as it reduced our average cost of capital, gave us more flexibility with our finance operations while also keeping our dilution low," Venkataramani told TechCrunch in an email interview.