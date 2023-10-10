Hardee's employees in Michigan City allegedly laundered money with stolen credit card info

LAPORTE — LaPorte County Police accuse three workers at the Hardee's restaurant in Michigan City of using credit and debit card information stolen from customers to launder money and bond out inmates at the LaPorte County Jail.

Kristin Vanschoyck, 35, Darrien Ward, 20, and Prince Arnold, 21, are charged in LaPorte Circuit Court with level 5 felony fraud on a financial institution and level 6 felony criminal organization activity.

In August and September, Vanschoyck allegedly photographed and videorecorded the numbers of credit and debit cards from drive-thru customers at the restaurant at 5223 Franklin St.

She allegedly gave the numbers to Ward and Arnold, who, officials allege, used them to purchase clothing online and place anywhere from $1,000 to $4,000 into the jail accounts of several inmates.

Another alleged conspirator in the crime, whose name has not been released, went to the jail and posted bond for the inmates in cash.

Before release, LaPorte County Police Chief of Detectives Andy Hynek said, each inmate was issued a debit card to use on the outside for retrieving the money in their jail accounts, which is standard procedure for all offenders making bail.

Upon release, the inmates were taken to an ATM to use the cards to withdraw money from their jail accounts as their cut for taking part in the scheme, prosecutors allege in documents filed with the court.

Prosecutors claim the inmates then gave the cards to the employees from Hardee's, who used them to tap into the money still left in their jail accounts.

“So, basically, they laundered money through the jail system," Hynek said. "They put fraudulent money in and got clean money out.”

Hynek said only inmates with low bond amounts were targeted to maximize profit margins.

According to court documents, another offender helped recruit inmates to take part in the alleged criminal activity.

Hynek said he began looking into the allegations after the victims discovered the withdrawals on their balance statements and contacted their respective banks.

The banks then notified the company that operates the jail inmate account system.

According to court records, the bonded out inmates charged with fraud and criminal organization activity were Moesla Payne, Lawrence Armstrong, Carissa Bealor and Hollie Lachapell.

All of the individuals charged are from Michigan City, except for Lachapell and Bealor, who are from LaPorte, according to jail records.

Hynek said as much as $15,000 was stolen from all of the victims in the bond-posting scheme.

But, he said, the victims are in the process of having the stolen money placed back into their accounts by the banks.

Hynek said two other inmates bonded out have not been charged yet because of a lack of proof they knowingly took part.

Changes in how the jail inmate account system is operated are being discussed to prevent another such occurrence in the future, he said.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Michigan City Hardee's employees accused of stealing credit card info