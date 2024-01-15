Hardeeville cops investigate Friday shooting at hotel, search for suspect continues

Hardeeville police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night at the Deluxe Inn on Whyte Hardee Boulevard.

While responding to a report of a male gunshot victim, officer located the suspect’s vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle then fled on Speedway Boulevard.

The suspect lost control of his vehicle during the pursuit and crashed near the Waste Management facility on Speedway. Officers used a drone and K9 team in an attempt to locate the suspect, however they remain at large.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and Hardeeville police advise that this appears to be an isolated incident.

The victim was transported to an area hospital to be treated for injuries. Hardeeville police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Lt. J. Michaud. Call the police department at 843-784-2233 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 843-784-6668 from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m.