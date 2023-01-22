Hardeeville man charged after attacking woman Saturday at Bluffton gas station, police say

Police have accused a Hardeeville man of aggravated assault after they say he attacked his girlfriend in the parking lot of a Bluffton gas station Saturday morning.

Leonard Brown, 35, was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, jail records show.

Deputies were called out to the Enmarket gas station on Island West Park around 5:30 a.m., after a woman walked into the convenience store with severe facial injuries, according to Maj. Angela Viens, a spokesperson with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. Employees at the store pointed police toward a truck in the parking lot where Brown and at least one other person were waiting.

The woman told police that she had been with her boyfriend, Brown, and one other person when her boyfriend got angry with her. The woman did not remember what had started the argument, police reported. Viens said Brown attacked the woman in the backseat of the truck. Police went outside to question the two men in the car, who then tried to get away before police stopped them and they were charged.

The third person involved in the incident was charged with failure to stop for a blue light and fleeing to evade arrest, jail records show.

Additional charges stemming from the incident are possible, Viens said.

As of Sunday, Brown was still in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center. The third person involved in the incident who was driving the truck was released Sunday morning.

When we publish mugshots

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances:

In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims

Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.