Hardeeville man charged with felony assault after fistfight with relative, police say

A Hardeeville man was charged this weekend after an alleged fistfight with a family member at their home, according to the Hardeeville Police Department.

Marshall Brown, 38, was charged Sunday with first-degree assault and battery, jail records show.

The alleged assault occurred Friday afternoon at the Brown family residence on Hardeeville’s Main Street, where Brown’s argument with a relative turned into a fistfight, according to Chief Sam Woodward of the Hardeeville Police Department.

Brown was in possession of a knife at the time of the assault, also threatening children inside the home, Woodward said. Police arrested Brown in the area after he attempted to flee on a bicycle.

Woodward said officers are frequently called to the home for what is an “ongoing issue” of family disputes, many of which become violent. He described the situation as a “big family argument.”

Brown was still in custody at the Jasper County Detention Center as of Tuesday afternoon. His bond has not yet been set.