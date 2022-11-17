Hardeeville man charged Thursday for sexual assault on a minor in Bluffton, police say

A Hardeeville man was charged Thursday with sexual assault on a minor that took place about a decade ago, according to the Bluffton Police Department.

Tyrell Smith, 31, was charged with criminal sexual conduct on a minor, jail records show.

The assault took place about eight to 10 years ago, said Sgt. Bonifacio Perez from the Bluffton Police Department. The victim was between the ages of 11 and 14 at the time of the assault, which was reported in 2021 by the victim.

No other details were immediately available.

As of Thursday afternoon, Smith was still in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual assault, help can be found by calling Hopeful Horizons’ 24-hour Support Line at 843-770-1070.

