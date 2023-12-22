Hardeeville woman dies after her vehicle struck parked tractor in Limehouse

On Thursday at approximately 10:30 p.m., Angela Eaton, 37, of Hardeeville was killed in a single car collision while driving south on Levy Road in a 2012 GMC Acadia. The incident occurred where Levy road meets Limehouse Road near the intersection of SC 170. Eaton’s vehicle veered off the road and struck a parked John Deere tractor. The accident was in Limehouse, an unincorporated area of Jasper County.

Eaton was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, according to Jasper County Coroner Willie P. Aiken. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. Aiken’s initial findings showed that Eaton was not wearing a seat belt, making her the fourth fatality in Jasper County since last Thursday where a seat belt was not in use.

The Jasper County Coroner’s Office along with South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the death.