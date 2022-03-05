Hardide plc's (LON:HDD) CEO Might Not Expect Shareholders To Be So Generous This Year

The results at Hardide plc (LON:HDD) have been quite disappointing recently and CEO Philip Kirkham bears some responsibility for this. At the upcoming AGM on 11 March 2022, shareholders can hear from the board including their plans for turning around performance. This will be also be a chance where they can challenge the board on company direction and vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration. The data we present below explains why we think CEO compensation is not consistent with recent performance.

How Does Total Compensation For Philip Kirkham Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Hardide plc has a market capitalization of UK£17m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of UK£193k for the year to September 2021. This means that the compensation hasn't changed much from last year. Notably, the salary of UK£193k is the entirety of the CEO compensation.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations below UK£151m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was UK£230k. So it looks like Hardide compensates Philip Kirkham in line with the median for the industry.

Component 2021 2020 Proportion (2021) Salary UK£193k UK£191k 100% Other - - - Total Compensation UK£193k UK£191k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 68% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 32% is other remuneration. At the company level, Hardide pays Philip Kirkham solely through a salary, preferring to go down a conventional route. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

Hardide plc's Growth

Over the last three years, Hardide plc has shrunk its earnings per share by 32% per year. Its revenue is down 24% over the previous year.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Hardide plc Been A Good Investment?

Few Hardide plc shareholders would feel satisfied with the return of -40% over three years. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

To Conclude...

Hardide rewards its CEO solely through a salary, ignoring non-salary benefits completely. Along with the business performing poorly, shareholders have suffered with poor share price returns on their investments, suggesting that there's little to no chance of them being in favor of a CEO pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, they can question the management's plans and strategies to turn performance around and reassess their investment thesis in regards to the company.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. That's why we did our research, and identified 5 warning signs for Hardide (of which 1 is potentially serious!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

