Feb. 7—HARDIN COUNTY — The Hardin County OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteers will host "Designing Your Garden" at 8:30 a.m. March 7 at the Mid-Ohio Energy Cooperative Community Room in Kenton.

The seminar is open to the public and costs $50. It will include a continental breakfast, lunch, handouts and door prizes.

The deadline for registration is Feb. 29. For more information, call 419-674-8012.