Hardin to serve 18 years at 100% in kidnapping

Michael Moser, Crossville Chronicle, Tenn.
·1 min read

Aug. 12—George Edwin Hardin had been released from prison for just a week and was staying with a woman he met from Cumberland County while in prison serving a murder sentence from Lauderdale County.

On May 19, 2019, he walked to a neighbor's house on Sharon Circle and ordered the woman at gunpoint to leave with him. When she balked, he fired a handgun into the wall, setting off a series of events that brought him back in court last week.

Hardin, 60, was facing charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated felony assault, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony and tampering with a tracking device.

After making the woman drive him, the victim convinced Hardin she needed to stop at the Exxon station on Hwy. 127 N. near I-40. The victim handed her purse to someone in the restroom and asked them to contact police.

The woman was then forced to drive Hardin to Clay County where the two stopped at the Obed River Market. The woman fled inside and was hidden by an attendant at the convenience store until police could arrive.

A manhunt for Hardin spanned eight days until he was finally captured hiding behind a trash dumpster.

Last Monday, Hardin pleaded guilty to aggravated kidnapping as a Range 2 offender and accepted an 18-year prison sentence to be served at 100%. Remaining charges were dismissed with court costs and fine being waived.

The sentence is to be served consecutive to the parole violation sentence.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com

