A 47-year-old woman is in custody on a $150,000 bond after Knox County Sheriff's Officers deputies arrested her on charges she killed her mother.

Angela Marie Holt was taken into police custody after the woman was found dead in the Hardin Valley home they shared, according to court records. Holt and her mother had last been seen together at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, and a family member found Holt's mother just before 11 p.m. The woman, who was not identified, was killed with a "cutting instrument," court records say.

Holt fled with the family dog, court records stated, but was taken into custody and booked the next day.

During her initial arraignment, Holt said her mother's fatal injuries had been self-inflicted. She was appointed a public defender and charged with first degree murder.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Hardin Valley woman arrested after her mother was found dead