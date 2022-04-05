Harding High School reports armed robbery in boys bathroom

For the second time this school year, a student was seen last week with a gun inside Harding High School.

Officers were called to the school around 10:50 a.m. Friday for a reported robbery, according to Sgt. Natalie Davis, a St. Paul police spokeswoman.

She said school staff told officers one student used a BB gun to rob another student inside a boys bathroom. Nothing of value was taken, she said.

Police are investigating but haven’t made any arrests.

In a letter to Harding families, Principal Be Vang said “an unidentified student brandished a gun and pointed it at the other student in the bathroom after an altercation.”

The student with the gun then left the building, she said.

“Another student witnessed the incident, and there is a video of the incident circulating within our community on social media,” Vang added.

Entrances to the building were secured, and students were kept in their classrooms for the rest of the day.

Harding dealt with a similar incident in November, when a 16-year-old student in a boys bathroom was “showing off” a handgun loaded with hollow-point bullets. The teen later pleaded guilty in juvenile court to a felony weapons charge.

By statute, school boards are expected to expel students for at least one year if they bring a gun to school, but boards can modify that penalty on a case-by-case basis.

