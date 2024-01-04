Harding University High School principal announces resignation

The principal of Harding University High School in west Charlotte is leaving the job.

Glenn Starnes sent out his resignation letter on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Carolina Strong: Community shows up for former assistant principal after fall

He said his next chapter will be in Washington, D.C. but did not provide any more details.

His resignation will take effect on Feb. 1.

District leaders at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools have not announced his replacement.

(WATCH BELOW: School cancels rest of semester due to illnesses, as flu season ramps up)