Hardister steps back from House position

Aug. 17—GUILFORD COUNTY — A state legislator from Guilford County has resigned a top leadership position as he ramps up to run for statewide elected office.

Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, resigned as the House majority whip, a position responsible for ensuring Republican legislators are aligned on the party's priority legislation.

Hardister said in a prepared statement that the resignation stemmed from his decision earlier this year to run for state labor commissioner.

"Running a statewide campaign requires a significant time commitment, and as such, I am no longer able to effectively fulfill the duties of the majority whip," he said. "Stepping down from this position will allow me to continue serving the citizens of N.C. House District 59 while also running a statewide campaign."

However, Hardister remains part of the Republican House leadership team. House Majority Leader John Bell has appointed him to serve as one of four deputy majority whips.

Hardister was first elected to the state House in 2012 and is currently serving his sixth term. He was elected the House majority whip in 2017. He is the youngest and longest-serving House majority whip in state history.

Hardister announced in January that he would run for labor commissioner in 2024. The current commissioner, Josh Dobson, announced his retirement last December and has endorsed Hardister.

Rep. Karl Gillespie, R-Macon, was elected to serve as the new House majority whip.