The hardline cleric being groomed to become president – and the Supreme Leader of Iran

When Iran announced the candidates approved this week to contest upcoming presidential elections, Iranians online responded with a flurry of jokes all sharing the same punchline: the vote is a foregone conclusion.

In one widely shared meme, Ebrahim Raisi – the conservative insider tipped to win the June 18 vote – sits on a panel, alongside three other versions of himself.

As moderate incumbent Hassan Rouhani prepares to step down after serving two concurrent terms, head of the judiciary Mr Raisi is the only serious contender of seven mostly hardline candidates approved to run, many Iranian’s believe.

That Iran’s Guardian Council approved so few of the 590 applications for the election suggests it has a particular interest in managing the outcome of the vote, experts say, as the question of choosing the successor to Iran’s 82-year-old Supreme Leader is likely to arise during the next presidency.

“The race is over in all but name,” said a journalist in Tehran. “Raisi is certainly going to win and that would position him to become the next supreme leader.”

That would follow the pattern set by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who served as president in the 1980s before replacing the first Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1989.

If hardliners can consolidate power by taking the presidency – one of the few important roles still held by a moderate – “this will enable the system to address the question of political succession at the top,” said Sanam Vakil, an Iran expert at Chatham House.

And Mr Raisi, 60, appears to be their preferred candidate, Ms Vakil said.

“He’s a real insider who has worked his way through various positions,” she said. “He’s very ideologically close to the network of individuals and the deep state around the supreme leader. That makes him a very safe and secure choice.”

An austere greybeard in a black-turban – a sign of descendancy from the prophet – Mr Raisi is a behind-the-scenes apparatchik who rose quickly through the ranks of the judiciary after the Islamic revolution, along the way developing close ties to the Supreme Leader and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

According to his website, after the revolution the young seminarian in Qom was selected for a special training course to restock Iran’s public service as the revolutionaries turned to the business of ruling. During this time he met future Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, in whose footsteps he would eventually be groomed to walk.

Mr Raisi also married well, to the daughter of the well-connected Friday prayer leader of Mashhad, Ahmad Alamolhoda. His father-in-law is “probably a force pushing this guy forwards,” said Alex Vatanka, director of the Iran programme at the Middle East Institute.

While still a young prosecutor, in 1988 Mr Raisi proved his commitment to the revolution as a member of a four man “death commission” in Tehran that ordered the extrajudicial execution of thousands of leftists and dissidents.

His main demonstrable talent over the decades has been his willingness to follow orders, according to Mr Vatanka. “He’s been a loyal soldier throughout.”

That facilitated his rise, allowing him to join Iran’s Assembly of Experts in 2006 – a prerequisite for any supreme leader – despite middling theological credentials, Mr Vatanka said.

His behind-the-scenes rise took a public turn in 2017 when he ran in elections against President Rouhani, even though every incumbent since 1981 has won re-election.

Since that loss, Mr Raisi has grown his public profile, serving the custodian of a wealthy religious endowment and Imam Razi shrine, where senior IRGC officials travelled to Mashad to be pictured alongside him.

In 2019 Ayatollah Khamenei appointed Mr Raisi chief justice, where he has burnished his populist credentials with an anti corruption drive.

On the campaign trail he has travelled to neglected provinces to hear the grievances of the poor, blaming moderates like President Rouhani for weakness in the face of Western sanctions.

With Ayatollah Khamenei directing major decisions, Iran’s foreign policy would be unlikely to change drastically under a Raisi presidency, experts say, though his suspicion of the West is clear.

But sanctions against him could be a sticking point amid ongoing negotiations over Iran and the United States returning to the nuclear deal.

In 2019, as part of former president Donald Trump’s maximum pressure campaign against Iran, the US sanctioned Mr Raisi, charging him with administrative oversight of executions of minors, torture, and inhumane punishment. They also cited his involvement in the regime’s brutal crackdown on the Green Movement protests following the 2009 election.

Should he win the election, President Joe Biden may lift sanctions on Mr Raisi for pragmatic reasons, said Leigh Hansson, a sanctions expert and partner at Reed Smith law firm.

“It’s going to be difficult engaging with someone who is currently under sanctions by the US,” she said. “I think they’re going to have to do something specifically to remove those sanctions on him.”