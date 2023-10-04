Hardline duo emerge as frontrunners to succeed McCarthy as House speaker

Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Jim Jordan of Ohio emerged as leading contenders to succeed Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the US House of Representatives, after the Californian was brutally removed by his own Republican party on Tuesday.

Scalise is House majority leader, while Jordan is chair of the powerful judiciary committee. In the immediate aftermath of McCarthy’s defeat, both were widely reported to be making calls and sounding out support. On Wednesday morning, speaking to reporters, Jordan confirmed his run.

He and Scalise are both hardline conservatives who may struggle to attract support from moderates – a fact not lost on observers after some on the hard right of the Republican conference chose to make McCarthy the first speaker ever removed by his own party.

Tom Emmer of Minnesota, who was among names floated by Matt Gaetz, the leader of the effort against McCarthy, has already endorsed Scalise. At least one House Republican, Jim Banks of Indiana, has come out in support of Jordan.

“When it comes to negotiating on behalf of the House GOP Majority with the Senate and White House, I can’t think of anyone stronger than [Jordan] to be our next Speaker of the House,” Banks said Wednesday on X, formerly known as Twitter. “He never backs down and has my full support.”

Scalise’s hard-right views – which have even seen him linked to the former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke – and his personal health could pose challenges as he seeks the gavel.

Scalise, 57, walks with a cane, having survived a shooting at congressional baseball practice in 2017. He is also in treatment for mutliple myeloma, an aggressive form of cancer. He has said the treatment is going well.

Other names floated by reporters included Kevin Hern of Oklahoma, chair of the Republican study committee. But Jordan is a star on the right of the party, prominent in moves to impeach Joe Biden over the business activities of his son, Hunter Biden, and the president’s alleged corruption.

Those efforts, however, got off to an uncertain start last week, with a hearing in which Republicans’ own witnesses undermined their case.

Speaking to the Fox News host Sean Hannity, Jordan had to deal with another wildcard: the notion, floated by two Republican congressmen and the Fox News host himself, that the party should elect Donald Trump as speaker.

The speaker does not have to be a member of Congress, though no speaker has ever filled the role without holding a seat.

Responding to Hannity’s claim to know Trump had been contacted about the idea, a seemingly flustered Jordan said: “I don’t know. It’d be great, but I actually want Donald Trump to be the next president of the United States, if he wants to be speaker, great. I want him to be president.”

Disregarding political reality – as well as House Republican rules, which say anyone indicted and facing two years or more of prison time cannot hold a leadership role – Hannity said Trump would still run for president if elected speaker.

“I want him to be” running for president, Jordan said. “That’s where we need him, at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue [the White House]. If he wants to be speaker then that’s fine too.”

In the Senate, the Democratic majority leader, Chuck Schumer, urged the next speaker to embrace bipartisanship, even though hard-right Republicans will probably feel emboldened following McCarthy’s ouster.

“You cannot allow a small band of [‘Make America Great Again’] extremists, which represent just a very small percentage of the views of the country, to tell the overwhelming majority of Americans what to do,” Schumer said in a floor speech on Wednesday. “Maga extremism is a poison that the House GOP has refused to confront for years, and until the mainstream House Republicans deal with this issue, chaos will continue.”

Within the House Republican conference, moderates from swing districts lamented the fall of McCarthy and the divisive speaker race to come.

Speaking to Politico, David Valadao, a California Republican and a rare survivor of the 10 who voted to impeach Trump over the Capitol attack, lamented “a sideshow that is sad to watch”, mounted by a party “basically just tearing [itself] apart”.