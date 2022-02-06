There are hardly any houses left to buy

Matt Phillips
·2 min read

Housing is probably going to keep getting more and more expensive, despite the Fed's efforts to cool the market.

The big picture: The supply of houses for sale plunged to record lows in recent months — and even if you can win the bidding war for one of them, the cost of a mortgage is on the rise.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Why it matters: Housing prices have surged over the last two years as house-bound Americans took advantage of record low mortgage rates.

  • That boom has made housing much less affordable for homebuyers and renters alike, with housing emerging as a key source of inflationary pressure bedeviling Americans.

  • The price of an existing home jumped from roughly $275,000 at the end of 2019 to $358,000 in December 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Driving the news: The Fed has recently signaled it would lift interest rates to try to clamp down on inflation. Mortgage rates have jumped sharply in response.

  • The average 30-year fixed mortgage rates rose from 2.98% in November to 3.55% late last month, per Freddie Mac.

  • By itself, such an increase would add roughly $200 to the monthly mortgage payment on the median priced home in the U.S., S&P estimates.

In theory, higher mortgage rates should help cool off the housing market by making housing slightly more expensive and effectively shrinking the universe of potential buyers.

Yes, but: In practice, home prices — like all market prices — are a tango between supply and demand. And right now, there’s hardly any supply of houses for sale.

  • There were just 790,000 existing single-family homes available for sale in December, the lowest level on record.

What they’re saying: “We really do see, just, astonishingly low inventory this winter,” said Jeff Tucker, a senior economist at Zillow, told Axios. “The shelves look pretty empty from the perspective of home shoppers.”

The bottom line: For the moment, analysts seem to think the mismatch between throngs of would-be buyers and a piddling number of houses for sale favors higher prices to come.

  • “We still think demand will eclipse housing supply,” wrote Goldman Sachs analysts in a recent note. “And we continue to expect year-over-year [home price appreciation] of 10.1% for full-year 2022.”

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories