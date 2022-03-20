Hardly Any New La Grange Virus Cases: County

LA GRANGE, IL – La Grange's coronavirus caseload barely budged up last week, according to the Cook County Public Health Department.

As of Sunday, the village had 3,559 cases since the pandemic's beginning, up two from a week earlier. The previous week, the village saw 37 new cases.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, the number of recorded coronavirus-related deaths in La Grange stayed the same in the last week, to 44. The latest deaths were Feb. 14, Jan. 27, Jan. 19, Jan. 16, Nov. 30 and Nov. 26, according to the medical examiner.

Here's a look at the number of accumulated cases in La Grange:

Date

La Grange

Suburban Cook

Nov. 7, 2021

1,928

293,070

Nov. 14, 2021

1,951

296,498

Nov. 21, 2021

1,981

300,729

Nov. 28, 2021

2,020

305,638

Dec. 5, 2021

2,084

311,393

Dec. 12, 2021

2,155

318,997

Dec. 19, 2021

2,229

329,996

Dec. 26, 2021

2,339

344,425

Jan. 2, 2022

2,535

367,246

Jan. 9, 2022

2,789

400,490

Jan. 16, 2022

3,010

435,010

Jan. 23, 2022

3,171

463,048

Jan. 30, 2022

3,315

482,251

Feb. 6, 2022

3,378

486,392

Feb. 13, 2022

3,443

495,064

Feb. 20, 2022

3,484

499,097

Feb. 27, 2022

3,502

501,513

March 6, 2022

3,520

503,498

March 13, 2022

3,557

505,535

March 20, 2022

3,559

506,903

As of Sunday, La Grange had 218 coronavirus cases per thousand people since the pandemic's beginning, the worst among its surveyed neighbors. The figure compares to 173 in Darien, 184 in Hinsdale, 195 in DuPage County, 202 in Elmhurst, 206 in suburban Cook County, 209 in La Grange Park, 210 in Clarendon Hills and 214 in Western Springs.

As of Sunday, Illinois' coronavirus case count increased to 3,053,185, a 0.3 percent increase from the previous week, according to the state Department of Public Health. The number of confirmed deaths so far is 33,198.

Nationally, 79.6 million cases of the coronavirus have been reported, a 0.3 percent increase from the previous week, according to the Centers for Disease Control. A total of 968,839 people have died from the virus in the United States.

