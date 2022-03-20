Hardly Any New La Grange Virus Cases: County
LA GRANGE, IL – La Grange's coronavirus caseload barely budged up last week, according to the Cook County Public Health Department.
As of Sunday, the village had 3,559 cases since the pandemic's beginning, up two from a week earlier. The previous week, the village saw 37 new cases.
According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, the number of recorded coronavirus-related deaths in La Grange stayed the same in the last week, to 44. The latest deaths were Feb. 14, Jan. 27, Jan. 19, Jan. 16, Nov. 30 and Nov. 26, according to the medical examiner.
Here's a look at the number of accumulated cases in La Grange:
Date
La Grange
Suburban Cook
Nov. 7, 2021
1,928
293,070
Nov. 14, 2021
1,951
296,498
Nov. 21, 2021
1,981
300,729
Nov. 28, 2021
2,020
305,638
Dec. 5, 2021
2,084
311,393
Dec. 12, 2021
2,155
318,997
Dec. 19, 2021
2,229
329,996
Dec. 26, 2021
2,339
344,425
Jan. 2, 2022
2,535
367,246
Jan. 9, 2022
2,789
400,490
Jan. 16, 2022
3,010
435,010
Jan. 23, 2022
3,171
463,048
Jan. 30, 2022
3,315
482,251
Feb. 6, 2022
3,378
486,392
Feb. 13, 2022
3,443
495,064
Feb. 20, 2022
3,484
499,097
Feb. 27, 2022
3,502
501,513
March 6, 2022
3,520
503,498
March 13, 2022
3,557
505,535
March 20, 2022
3,559
506,903
As of Sunday, La Grange had 218 coronavirus cases per thousand people since the pandemic's beginning, the worst among its surveyed neighbors. The figure compares to 173 in Darien, 184 in Hinsdale, 195 in DuPage County, 202 in Elmhurst, 206 in suburban Cook County, 209 in La Grange Park, 210 in Clarendon Hills and 214 in Western Springs.
As of Sunday, Illinois' coronavirus case count increased to 3,053,185, a 0.3 percent increase from the previous week, according to the state Department of Public Health. The number of confirmed deaths so far is 33,198.
Nationally, 79.6 million cases of the coronavirus have been reported, a 0.3 percent increase from the previous week, according to the Centers for Disease Control. A total of 968,839 people have died from the virus in the United States.
This article originally appeared on the La Grange Patch