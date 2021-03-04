Hardoi: India man arrested for beheading teenaged daughter

·2 min read
India crime against women
India crime against women

Police in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh have arrested a man who beheaded his 17-year-old daughter.

Sarvesh Kumar was arrested as he walked towards a police station carrying the severed head.

In a video shot by the police, he is heard saying that he was angered by his daughter's alleged affair with a man he did not like.

Hundreds of people are killed each year for falling in love or marrying against their families' wishes in India.

In the video, the man is heard saying that he had recently found out about this daughter's relationship and that had made him very angry.

He said he found her alone at home, locked her in a room and beheaded her with a sharp object.

Alarmed at the sight of a man walking with a severed head, local people alerted the police.

The man told the police that he had left the body and the murder weapon "in the room" and was on his way to the police station.

Police say an investigation is being carried out.

Meanwhile, a policeman was suspended after a photograph showed him carrying the severed head inappropriately.

Wednesday's crime took place in Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh. Last year, the state topped the list of Indian states with the highest number of crimes against women, according to the National Crime Records Bureau.

Murders by family members for being in a relationship are known as "honour killings" and although there are no authentic figures, campaigners say hundreds of "honour crimes" take place every year in India.

Age-old notions of tradition and family honour are still deeply entrenched in many parts of Indian society.

Many victims anger their families by marrying outside their caste and religion and often these crimes against them are endorsed, or even encouraged, by village-based caste councils.

In 2011, the Supreme Court said that people convicted of honour killings should face the death penalty.

Recommended Stories

  • Police defend arrest of man who travelled 22 miles with family to have ice cream at beach

    Radek Kotlarek was arrested at Talacre beach in Wales on Sunday.

  • Bipartisan bill would ban lawmakers from buying and selling stocks

    A bipartisan bill would ban members of Congress from buying or selling individual stocks.

  • Former Pakistan PM wins Senate election in setback to gov't

    A former Pakistani prime minister Wednesday defeated a ruling party candidate in Senate elections in a major setback to the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, election authorities and opposition parties said. Yusuf Raza Gilani defeated the ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf party's Hafeez Sheikh, an adviser to Khan who was named finance minister in December 2020, Gilani received 169 votes to Sheikh's 164. Gilani's success suggested some ruling party lawmakers revolted and didn't vote for Sheikh for the key seat reserved for the capital Islamabad.

  • California crash victims suspected of being smuggled across U.S.-Mexico border

    The 13 people killed in a Southern California highway crash were part of a group of nearly four dozen migrants suspected of slipping through a hole cut by human smugglers through a steel fence along the U.S.-Mexico border, federal officials said on Wednesday. Besides the dead and injured among 25 people crammed into the sport utility vehicle that collided on Tuesday with a tractor-trailer, 19 others were found huddled near a second SUV that caught fire in the same area just north of the border, the officials said. The 19 were detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents, CBP spokesman Macario Mora said.

  • Vandals steal and behead Catholic statue, cause other damage at Fort Worth church

    The damaged statue of St. Thomas the Apostle was found Monday morning.

  • Fyre Festival founder breaks silence in first TV interview from jail: 'I knowingly lied to them'

    The disgraced Fyre Festival organizer opened up about his mistakes, as he stated, "What the f*** was I thinking?"

  • U.S. House passes sweeping election bill, Senate prospects unclear

    The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives passed a flagship election reform bill on Wednesday that would update voting procedures and require states to turn over the task of redrawing congressional districts to independent commissions. The legislation, numbered "H.R. 1" for the importance Democrats attach to it, "is designed to restore the voices of Americans who felt left out and locked out for too long," its original sponsor, Representative John Sarbanes, said in remarks outside the U.S. Capitol before the vote. The bill is one of many the House Democrats are voting on early in the Congress on a number of priorities, such as lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights, policing and the environment.

  • Khashoggi murder: Should Biden take a stronger stand?

    U.S. intelligence found that Saudi Arabia's crown prince approved the operation, but he received no direct punishment.

  • Efficacy data for India's own COVID-19 vaccine could boost public acceptance

    Indian doctors and politicians on Thursday welcomed efficacy data for a state-backed coronavirus vaccine that was given emergency approval in January without the completion of a late-stage trial, making people reluctant to receive the shot. Government data shows https://dashboard.cowin.gov.in that only 10% of about 12.6 million people immunised in India have taken the COVAXIN shot, which was found to be 81% effective in an interim analysis of the late-stage trial, its developer Bharat Biotech said on Wednesday. Any boost to the vaccine's acceptance in India, which on Thursday reported a new COVID-19 cases at their highest in five weeks, could also brighten its export prospects.

  • These Are the Best Vegetables for Gut Health, According to a Doctor

    A salad a day keeps the doctor away?

  • Scientists discover giant, luminous deep-sea predator: Sharks that glow in the dark

    Among the three glowing sharks, the kitefin shark is now the largest-known luminous underwater creature.

  • Amazon Prime faces investigation in India after series 'disrespectful' of Hindus

    Amazon Prime has issued a rare apology after its new web mini-series came under investigation for insulting Hinduism in a landmark case for India, one of the world’s fastest-growing streaming markets. Ten separate cases have been filed against a senior Amazon Prime executive and the makers of Tandav after a scene showed an actor dressed as Hindu deity Lord Shiva in a play using the politically-charged Urdu-language word azaadi, which has been adopted by protesters demonstrating against India’s ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Manoj Kotak, a BJP parliamentarian, accused the directors of “deliberately mocking Hindu gods and disrespect[ing] Hindu sentiments,” after the scene also showed the actor playing Lord Shiva complaining of having fewer social media followers than other deities. A second BJP parliamentarian, Ram Kadam, filed a complaint against the series with one of the other objections coming from a right-wing Hindu group. “After watching the series, it was found that in the 17th minute of the first episode, characters playing Hindu gods and goddesses have been shown in an uncharitable way and using objectionable language, which can incite religious tension,” read a police statement from India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

  • NBA betting: Hopefully you've noticed how incredible the Suns have been to bettors lately

    Phoenix has been a gem for bettors this season.

  • Mariah Carey’s estranged older brother sues her for defamation over memoir

    Morgan Carey accuses the singer of making defamatory statements in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey

  • Nepal signs peace agreement with communist rebel group

    Nepal’s government signed a peace agreement Thursday with a small communist rebel group widely feared because they were known for violent attacks, extortion and bombings. The government agreed to lift a ban on the group, release all their party members and supporters in jail and drop all legal cases against them, while the group agreed to give up all violence and resolve any issues through peaceful dialogue, the government said in a statement after peace talks. Details of the agreement would be made public at a joint ceremony Friday with Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli and the leader of the rebel group Netra Bikram Chand, who is better known by his guerrilla name, Biplav.

  • Belarus journalist sentenced for report on protester's death

    A court in Belarus on Tuesday handed a half-year prison sentence to a journalist on charges of revealing personal data in her report on the death of a protester, part of authorities’ crackdown on demonstrations against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. Katsiaryna Barysevich of the independent Tut.by online news portal has been in custody since November, following the publication of an article in which she cited medical documents indicating that protester Raman Bandarenka died of severe injuries and wasn’t drunk — contrary to official claims. Bandarenka’s death caused public outrage and fueled more demonstrations.

  • How soon after coronavirus infection should you get a COVID vaccine?

    You definitely can’t get vaccinated if you currently have coronavirus.

  • Chinese astronauts training for space station crewed flights

    China said Thursday a cohort of astronauts is training for four crewed missions this year as the country works to complete its first permanent orbiting space station. The station’s core module, christened Tianhe, could be launched as soon as next month, according to the China National Space Administration and foreign observers. CNSA listed 12 astronauts training for the crewed missions, including veterans of previous Shenzhou flights, newcomers and women, though it wasn't clear if there were others selected.

  • 'The Big Day' shows LGBTQ South Asians they can have their dream Bollywood wedding, too

    The new Netflix docu-series highlights how some same-sex couples are adapting centuries-old South Asian wedding traditions in affirming ways.

  • 27 Top-Rated Beauty Products I Have to Have Because They're Temporarily Cheap RN

    The heart wants what it wants.