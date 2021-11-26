Hardwick pleads guilty to assault, burglary

Nov. 26—CLINTON — Sentencing is set in January for a Clinton man who pleaded guilty last week to felony burglary and misdemeanor assault charges.

Raeqwon L. Hardwick, 21, 114 27th Ave. North, pleaded guilty Nov. 19 to one count of second-degree burglary, a Class C felony; and one count of domestic abuse-assault by impeding breathing or circulation, an aggravated misdemeanor. Hardwick was advised the assault charge requires he serve a minimum of two consecutive days in jail, the plea agreement says. As part of the sentence, he will be ordered to participate in and complete the Batterer's Treatment program, the plea agreement says. The parties agree one count of third-degree kidnapping, a Class C felony, will be dismissed at sentencing if the Court adopts the agreement, according to the plea agreement.

Sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 20.

According to the affidavit, at 1:47 p.m. Sept. 20, officers were dispatched for a domestic assault. Officers were advised Hardwick left a residence on a bike and had a woman's cell phone. An officer arrived on scene nine minutes later and made contact with the victim, who had visible bruising and swelling to her right eye, visible redness around the left side of her neck and throat, visible redness to her right thigh and left knee and scratches to both arms. The victim said she received the injuries from Hardwick.

The victim said she and Hardwick had not been dating for the previous few months. Hardwick kept asking to see their son but the victim would not allow him to see their son due to Hardwick being physical with her in the past. The victim and Hardwick did not reside together at that time. At about 12:10 p.m., the victim said she heard the doorbell ring at the residence. She opened the door, at which time she said Hardwick opened the storm door and entered the residence.

The victim went upstairs and texted a woman, asking her to call the police because Hardwick was inside the house. The victim hid the phone under the pillow and went downstairs. Hardwick located her cell phone and began going through her messages. The victim said Hardwick saw a message from another man and became angry. The victim said Hardwick began choking her on the bed and slapping her. The victim indicated she felt like she was unable to breathe while being choked. Hardwick pulled the victim off the bed and onto the floor, the affidavit says.

The victim indicated after being assaulted, Hardwick left the room and took the victim's phone with him. The victim locked her bedroom door and knocked out the window screen of her second-story bedroom window to yell for help. Hardwick forced his way back into the bedroom, causing damage to the door and again began hitting the victim, the affidavit says. The officer saw damage to the bedroom door. The window screen was knocked outward and lying on the roof.

The affidavit states the victim said she made an excuse that she needed to go downstairs to make their son a bottle. Once downstairs, the victim ran out of the house and to a neighbor's house. She yelled for help and rang the doorbell. No one answered at the neighbor's residence. Hardwick had run after the victim and was pushing her while holding their son. He told her to go back into the house, the affidavit says. Once back inside the house, the victim said she put her son down and Hardwick began assaulting her again. The victim said Hardwick punched her and kneed her in the face, causing the black eye.

The woman did not see the text asking for help until about 1:24 p.m., the affidavit says. After seeing the text, the victim's aunt and her boyfriend went to the victim's residence. Hardwick was still present when they arrived at the residence. The victim's aunt contacted police at 1:43 p.m. to report the victim had been assaulted and Hardwick was leaving the residence.

The victim reported Hardwick left the residence with her cell phone, which had an estimated value of $350.