Hardworking NYCHA worker gunned down during lunch break by two men on scooter, police say

Police have identified the man fatally shot in a Bronx park full of children as a hardworking public housing maintenance man on his break.

Nelson Mattocks, 49, of Astoria, Queens, was eating his lunch just after 2 p.m. Friday in St. Mary’s Park, across from the NYCHA complex where he works at E. 156 St. near Westchester Ave. in Longwood when two suspects on a scooter drove by and sprayed the sidewalk with bullets, police said.

Mattocks was fatally struck multiple times, authorities said. He died a short time later in Lincoln Hospital.

“He lost his life due to a senseless shooting in broad daylight,” Bronx religious leader Rev. Oswald Denis said on Sunday. “Those that knew him said he was a hardworking man—he always kept his area clean.”

Kevin Milton, 57, a building porter who lives in the neighborhood, said he saw Mattocks stepping out of Captain Rivera Playground when five shots broke out.

“There were kids everywhere running and screaming,” Milton said. “We ran over and tried to help him. He was hit in the neck, chest and side.”

Two unidentified male suspects fled the scene on a scooter heading toward Westchester Ave., sources said.

“He was eating his lunch and some knuckleheads came by and shot him,” Denis said.

Milton said he and other bystanders tried to save the victim from bleeding out, but their efforts were fruitless.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

“We will keep the pressure on until the people who did this are found,” said Denis, who held a vigil and an anti-violence rally the day after the shooting.