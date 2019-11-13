Can Hardy Oil and Gas (LON:HDY) Afford To Invest In Growth?

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So, the natural question for Hardy Oil and Gas (LON:HDY) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

View our latest analysis for Hardy Oil and Gas

Does Hardy Oil and Gas Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In March 2019, Hardy Oil and Gas had US$4.2m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was US$5.5m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 9 months from March 2019. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

LSE:HDY Historical Debt, November 12th 2019 More

How Is Hardy Oil and Gas's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Hardy Oil and Gas didn't record any revenue over the last year, indicating that it's an early stage company still developing its business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. It seems likely that the business is content with its current spending, as the cash burn rate stayed steady over the last twelve months. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of Hardy Oil and Gas due to its lack of significant operating revenues. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

How Hard Would It Be For Hardy Oil and Gas To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While its cash burn is only increasing slightly, Hardy Oil and Gas shareholders should still consider the potential need for further cash, down the track. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash to drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

In the last year, Hardy Oil and Gas burned through US$5.5m, which is just about equal to its UK£4.4m market cap. That suggests the company may have some funding difficulties, and we'd be very wary of the stock.

How Risky Is Hardy Oil and Gas's Cash Burn Situation?

We must admit that we don't think Hardy Oil and Gas is in a very strong position, when it comes to its cash burn. Although we can understand if some shareholders find its increasing cash burn acceptable, we can't ignore the fact that we consider its cash burn relative to its market cap to be downright troublesome. Once we consider the metrics mentioned in this article together, we're left with very little confidence in the company's ability to manage its cash burn, and we think it will probably need more money. For us, it's always important to consider risks around cash burn rates. But investors should look at a whole range of factors when researching a new stock. For example, it could be interesting to see how much the Hardy Oil and Gas CEO receives in total remuneration.