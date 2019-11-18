Is Harfang Exploration (CVE:HAR) In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans?

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So, the natural question for Harfang Exploration (CVE:HAR) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might Harfang Exploration Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In July 2019, Harfang Exploration had CA$2.9m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was CA$1.6m. That means it had a cash runway of around 22 months as of July 2019. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

TSXV:HAR Historical Debt, November 18th 2019 More

How Is Harfang Exploration's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, Harfang Exploration doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just CA$121 in the last twelve months. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. During the last twelve months, its cash burn actually ramped up 61%. Oftentimes, increased cash burn simply means a company is accelerating its business development, but one should always be mindful that this causes the cash runway to shrink. Harfang Exploration makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

How Easily Can Harfang Exploration Raise Cash?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Harfang Exploration shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash to fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Harfang Exploration has a market capitalisation of CA$7.9m and burnt through CA$1.6m last year, which is 20% of the company's market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

So, Should We Worry About Harfang Exploration's Cash Burn?

On this analysis of Harfang Exploration's cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Even though we don't think it has a problem with its cash burn, the analysis we've done in this article does suggest that shareholders should give some careful thought to the potential cost of raising more money in the future. When you don't have traditional metrics like earnings per share and free cash flow to value a company, many are extra motivated to consider qualitative factors such as whether insiders are buying or selling shares. Please Note: Harfang Exploration insiders have been trading shares, according to our data. Click here to check whether insiders have been buying or selling.