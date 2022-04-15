Harford County detectives investigating death of 38-year-old man Tuesday night in Edgewood as a homicide

Apr. 15—Harford County detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred in Edgewood on Tuesday night.

According to the Harford County Sheriff's Office, patrol deputies from the Southern Precinct responded around 9 p.m. Tuesday to the 100 block of Reider Court in Edgewood to investigate a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found a 38-year-old man, identified as Angello Osborne of Edgewood, outside and between two apartment buildings suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Medics arrived and pronounced Osborne dead, according to the news release.

Detectives from the Harford County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division assumed the investigation, which remains active.

Investigators from the Forensic Services Unit responded to the area to collect and preserve physical evidence in support of the investigation. Although the motive is still unclear, detectives do not believe this to be a random act, according to a news release.

Anyone with information about this crime, or who may have video of the incident, is asked to call Detective Berg with the Harford County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division, at 443-409-3302. Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information through Metro Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-866-7-Lockup.

If the information leads to the arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible for the crime, the person may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000. Submit a tip online at www.p3tips.com.