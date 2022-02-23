Harford County detectives investigating homicide of Edgewood man

Feb. 23—Harford County detectives are investigating a homicide involving an Edgewood man that occurred last week, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Gerald Wayne Champ, 71, was discovered dead in his residence Feb. 18 after county patrol deputies responded to a report of someone in cardiac arrest on the 2300 block of Perry Ave., in Edgewood.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy on Champ's body and found that he died from trauma to his upper body. It's estimated that Champ was killed between Feb. 14 and when he was found on Feb. 18, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives conducted multiple interviews over the weekend and pursued potential leads. So far, they believe this was an isolated incident.

During the investigation, detectives also determined that Champ's gray 2003 Ford Explorer had been stolen from his residence, possibly by people involved with his death.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Det. Golden of the Criminal Investigations Division at 410-836-5430, or anonymously through the Metro Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-866-7Lockup. A cash reward of up to $2,000 may be issued for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individuals involved with the crime.