Harford County executive, administration accused of violating wiretap law; sheriff's office investigating

Jul. 31—The Harford County Sheriff's Office is investigating allegations made by County Council member Aaron Penman that the administration of County Executive Bob Cassilly violated the state's wiretap statue.

Penman said he received evidence, which he has passed on to law enforcement, showing the Cassilly administration monitored email communications between himself and five others, and phone records, said Penman, a Forest Hill Republican.

The Cassilly administration said it was within its rights to monitor communications on county-issued phones and servers and did nothing illegal, according to a news release.

Penman said the five others who were monitored include former Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler, the sheriff's office's director of legal affairs and former county attorney Melissa Lambert, the sheriff's office's director of legislative affairs Erik Robey, and Bel Air attorney Joe Snee, of the firm Snee, Lutche & Helmlinger, P.A.

The sheriff's office released a statement Monday saying that it received a criminal complaint last Thursday alleging a violation of the state's wiretap statute. Cristie Hopkins, the sheriff's office's spokesperson, confirmed this was in relation to Penman's allegations.

"If founded, this case is particularly egregious," the sheriff's office's statement read, "as Maryland boasts some of the most comprehensive and stringent wiretapping laws in the nation, emphasizing the protection of citizens' privacy."

The Cassilly administration refuted Penman's allegations Monday in an early afternoon statement: "This is the second time in the past two months that Councilman Aaron Penman has made wholly unfounded, malicious, and slanderous allegations of criminal misconduct by the Cassilly administration. Such deplorable political stunts are entirely unbecoming of the office Councilman Penman now holds."

Penman accused the Cassilly administration in May of misappropriating money from the general fund to the county's emergency services department before the transfer was approved by a County Council vote. At the May 30 council meeting, County Attorney Jefferson Blomquist told the council there had been no misappropriation of funds.

After this debate, the county's director of communication reviewed servers for communications between Penman, Gahler, Snee and Robey, according to a second news release from Cassilly's office Monday. Lambert and Glassman were not named in this release.

"It is well within the authority of the executive branch, when faced with allegations of wrongdoing by its own directors or employees, to conduct an examination of the electronic communications located on Harford County servers of the councilmember accusing a county employee of improper use of county funds," the release said. "At no time did the executive branch monitor Councilman Penman's emails or cellphone."

Furthermore, the county technology and cellphone policies say there is no "expectation of privacy as to information conveyed through the use of such information technology and that the county has the right at any time to inspect all electronically stored information on such technology devices," according to the release.

Penman said the evidence provided to him a few weeks ago by a confidential source showed that the monitoring began on May 30 because of his accusation against the county.

"The source was able to provide verifiable documentation of email directing the action to take place," Penman said.

Penman, who represents District B, did not report the issue immediately to protect the source, he said. He added that he was alarmed and disappointed after seeing the evidence, which was one email calling for the search of his email.

"If they're spying on this, what else are they spying on?" he said.

Penman, a 24-year veteran of the sheriff's office who retired before he was elected to the council in 2022, said he spoke with each of the five individuals who he said were surveilled.

Glassman filed a Public Information Act request on Monday after learning of the allegations. His request was for any email with his name in it between the county's human resources director, Tiffany Stephens, and the county's IT director, Nicholas Kuba, from May through July. This was after Glassman said he saw a photocopy of an email from Stephens to Kuba looking to search Penman's emails for Glassman's name, as well as Gahler's, Robey's and Snee's.

"In all of my years as a public servant, I am not familiar with any sitting council person having their emails monitored by the executive branch," Glassman said in a statement.

Hopkins spoke for the sheriff's office, saying that "to maintain the integrity of the investigation neither the agency or individual agency members will be providing any additional comment."

Snee did not reply to a request for comment.

Detectives from the sheriff's office's criminal investigations division have been assigned to the case, according to the statement, and will report directly to the county's state's attorney, Alison Healey.

Penman said anyone in the Cassilly administration involved should take a leave of absence until the investigation is complete, especially Cassilly, Stephens and Kuba.