Harford County Executive Expects School Board To Lift Mask Order

HARFORD COUNTY, MD — After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new criteria for gauging the risk of COVID-19 in communities, the Harford County executive said he expected the school board to lift its mask mandate.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosened federal COVID-19 mask guidance Friday as infection rates return to pre-omicron variant levels around the country.

Masking is now only recommended in jurisdictions with a high risk of infection, according to the CDC. Levels of infection are determined by the number of hospital beds in use, hospital admissions and total new COVID-19 cases in an area.

Harford County has a low risk of infection, based on the new CDC framework.

"Parents have been asking when the mask mandate will be lifted in Harford County Public Schools," Harford County Executive Barry Glassman said in a statement Saturday. "I expect that our local school board will vote at their meeting Monday evening to accept the superintendent’s recommendation as outlined in their published agenda, which is to make masks optional indoors except for school buses and health suites, effective Tuesday, March 1, 2022."

In late August, the Maryland State Board of Education ordered schools across the state to require masks in a decision that lasted 180 days.

Many parents in Harford County have protested the measure.

The Maryland State Board of Education decided Tuesday to lift its mandate around face coverings in schools, which state lawmakers ratified Friday. Instead, the decision about masking to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will rest with local jurisdictions and their school boards.

The Harford County Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 28.

A discussion on masks in Harford County Public Schools will occur at 8:05 p.m. Monday, according to the agenda.

"The Superintendent recommends that the Board of Education lift the mask mandate in

Harford County Public Schools and facilities and approve making masks optional indoors except

for school buses and health suites, effective Tuesday, March 1, 2022," the agenda materials state.

As of Friday, the CDC no longer requires masks on school buses. This includes vans and buses operated by both public and private school systems, as well as early care and child care programs.



As of Feb. 1, Glassman lifted the mask order in Harford County government buildings. He issued the order in early January when the omicron variant was causing a spike in coronavirus infections.

