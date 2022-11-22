Harford County inmate charged with attempted murder after assault on correctional deputy

Nov. 22—A Harford County Detention Center inmate has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly assaulting a correctional deputy Sunday night.

Cpl. Michael Vesek, of the Harford County Sheriff's Office,was supervising inmate Matthew Tingler around 8 p.m. Sunday while Tingler, 38, made a phone call, according to a news release.

Tingler became agitated during the call and struck Vesek, a 24-year veteran of the county sheriff's office, in the face with the phone receiver multiple times, knocking Vesek to the ground. Tingler continued striking Vesek in the head and face with the phone and a portable radio, the release said.

Tingler then wrapped the phone cord around Vesek's neck before attempting to strangle the partially conscious deputy with his hands, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies responded after hearing Vesek yelling for help and gained control of the inmate.

Vesek was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for treatment and was released Monday, the sheriff's office said.

Tingler has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, multiple assault charges and reckless endangerment.

Tingler had been at the detention center since Nov. 15 and was being held without bail on multiple charges including burglary, robbery and assault.

Harford County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating the incident.