Harford County man charged after police say he shot and killed a man in Edgewood

Oct. 19—A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder after police found a man shot dead inside a home in Edgewood early Tuesday morning.

Around 2 a.m., Harford County Police responded to a home in the 1700 block of Dearwood Court, where they found 36-year-old Obrien Butler suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. The home was not Butler's, said Harford County Police spokesman Kyle Anderson, who declined to say in whose residence he was found.

Butler was transported to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe that Carl Alexander, 32, of Edgewood — who remained on the scene — got into an altercation with Butler. Minutes later, Alexander shot Butler, police said in a news release.

Police took Alexander into custody, and he was charged with first and second-degree murder, manslaughter, first and second-degree assault and other related charges. The charges did not yet appear in online court records as of Tuesday afternoon.

Police are asking anyone with further information about the crime, or video footage of the incident, to call 443-409-3302. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.