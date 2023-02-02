Harford County man charged with rape of Frederick girl

Feb. 1—A Harford County man is charged with raping a girl in Frederick, and other sex offenses, police said.

Edwin Richard Hunt, 44, of Joppa, has been charged with four counts of second-degree rape and one count of attempted second-degree rape. He was also charged with four other sex offenses, including sexual solicitation of a minor, online court records show.

Hunt was arrested Wednesday, according to a news release from the Frederick Police Department.

There was no attorney listed for Hunt as of Wednesday afternoon, according to online court records.

On Jan. 20, the release said, the Major Crimes Unit received a tip about a 13-year-old girl who was being solicited and raped by a man. The man was later identified as Hunt.

Hunt allegedly solicited the girl on the social media platforms Reddit and Snapchat, the release said.

Police allege he drove from Joppa to Frederick to sexually abuse the girl.

On Wednesday, police searched Hunt's home, business and vehicles.

Hunt is being held without bail, online court records show.

