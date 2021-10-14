Harford County man found dead in Susquehanna River; Maryland State Police investigating

Oct. 14—The Maryland State Police are investigating the death of a Harford County man who was found in the Susquehanna River this week, the agency said.

State police identified the man as Rene Reyes Carranza, 48, of Street. There were no signs of obvious trauma on Carranza, and there was no indication of violence or foul play in the area where he was found, state police reported.

Troopers responded to the Port Deposit area around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday after a kayaker discovered Carranza partially in the water off Route 222, south of Granite Road. He was slumped over a submerged log and was resting near a steep embankment on the Cecil County side of the river, state police said.

Carranza's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine his cause and manner of death.

Police are searching for Carranza's 2006 black Honda Ridgeline and encourage anyone with information relevant to the investigation to contact police at the North East Barrack at 410-996-7800. Callers may remain anonymous.