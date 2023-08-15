Harford County man ordered to serve 20 years for rape of Frederick girl

Aug. 14—A Harford County man has pleaded guilty to the rape of a 13-year-old girl and ordered to serve 20 years in prison, authorities said.

The man, Edwin Richard Hunt, 44, of Joppa, was arrested in February, police previously said.

On Friday, Hunt was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count each of second-degree rape, sexual solicitation of a minor, and producing child pornography, the Frederick Police Department and Frederick County State's Attorney's Office said Monday in a press release.

For the three charges, Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Julia Martz-Fisher sentenced Hunt to 40 years in prison, suspending 20 — meaning Hunt will serve 20 years, according to the press release.

The Frederick Police Department said it was informed on Jan. 20 that a 13-year-old girl met a man online, then he raped her, according to the press release.

Digital evidence showed that Hunt twice traveled from Joppa to Frederick to see the girl, according to the release.

In a phone interview, Joyce King, chief counsel at the State's Attorney's Office, declined to specify the type of digital evidence.

The victim met Hunt through Reddit, but also communicated with him through Snapchat, according to charging documents.

Hunt was originally charged with four counts of second-degree rape, one count of attempted second-degree rape, and five other sex offenses, including sexual solicitation of a minor, according to charging documents.

The charges not included in the plea deal were dropped, Lindsay Barnhart, a spokesperson for the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office, wrote in an email.

Hunt was sentenced to serve 20 years for second-degree rape, with 191 days of credit for time already served, Barnhart wrote.

Hunt was also sentenced to 10 years each for sexual solicitation of a minor and production of child pornography, to be served consecutively, but they were suspended, Barnhart wrote.

The Frederick County Cyber Crimes Task Force led the investigation, according to Monday's release.

The task force — a collaboration between the State's Attorney's Office, Frederick police and the Frederick County Sheriff's Office — tries to find people who are exploiting children online, according to the release.

The task force is assisted by entities including Maryland State Police and the FBI, the release added.

Hunt was also under federal investigation for the same conduct to which he pleaded guilty on Friday, King said. As part of a plea deal, that federal investigation ended.

Hunt had a jury trial scheduled for Aug. 22 and 23, according to online court records.

"We are just thankful the matter has been resolved and we did not have to subject the victim to testifying at trial," Mikhaila Mc Nicolls, a senior associate attorney at Harbin Law Office who represented Hunt, said in a phone interview.

Barnhart wrote that upon release, Hunt will be on five years of supervised probation through the Collaborative Offender Management Enforced Treatment program, or COMET, which monitors sex offenders in the state.

He will not be allowed to have contact with the victim or any minor and must obtain a psychosexual evaluation, Barnhart wrote. Hunt must register as a Tier III sex offender and is subject to recommendations for internet monitoring, GPS monitoring, and polygraph testing through his probation.