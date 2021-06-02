Harford County man sentenced to serve 15 years for child abuse that killed a 2-year-old girl

Jun. 2—A Harford County man was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison Tuesday for child abuse that resulted in death of a two-year-old girl in 2019.

Brenton John Alexander Mills, 27, was sentenced to 40 years, with the judge suspending all but 15, for his role in the death of Aubrey Hickman, the daughter of the woman he was living with at the time of the girl's death. Five years probation will follow his release.

On Jan. 7, 2019, Havre de Grace police were dispatched to the 600 block of Green Street. When they arrived, , the girl was suffering cardiac arrest, according to a statement from the Harford County State's Attorney's Office. She was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, but died a few days later on Jan. 11.

Doctors discovered that Aubrey had brain swelling and bleeding "that were the result of a high velocity trauma," according to the statement, and she appeared to be the victim of abuse.

Following an investigation and interviews with the girl's caregivers, Mills was arrested on Dec. 19, 2019.

Mills pleaded guilty to one charge of child abuse resulting in death on Nov. 10, 2020, according to online court records.

Assistant public defender John Janowich, who represented Mills, said it was "a very sad case all around," and that there are "no winners in this kind of case."