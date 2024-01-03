Harford County organizations awarded SHINE grants

Jan. 2—By John Coffren — john.coffren@baltsun.com

Maryland Humanities awarded the Marilyn Hatza Memorial SHINE (Strengthening the Humanities Investment in Nonprofits for Equity) Grants to five Harford County organizations. They will each receive $10,000 for general operating support.

The recipients are: Harmer's Town Art Center, The Havre de Grace Colored School Museum and Cultural Center, The Havre Grace Maritime Museum, Hosanna School Museum and Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway.

A total of $950,000 in general operating funding was awarded to 95 Maryland nonprofit organizations ($10,000 per organization) through the Hatza Memorial SHINE (Strengthening the Humanities Investment in Nonprofits for Equity) Grant Program, according to a news release. These grants are funded by the State of Maryland through the Maryland Historical Trust, the release said.

Over a quarter of this year's grantees applied for a Maryland Humanities grant for the first time this year, according to Lindsey Baker, executive director of Maryland Humanities. SHINE Grant recipients included museums, historic sites, preservation and historical societies, and community and cultural organizations in 23 counties and Baltimore City.

The SHINE Grant covers expenses including salaries, rent, utilities, supplies, equipment, programs and provide flexibility for nonprofits to use the funds where they are most needed, the release said.

Marland Humanities renamed the grant in memory of Hatza, the organization's late director of grants and community engagement, according to the nonprofit's website.

