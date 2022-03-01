Harford County School Board Makes Mask Decision

HARFORD COUNTY, MD — Masks will be optional for those in Harford County Public Schools starting Tuesday.

The Harford County Board of Education voted unanimously on the issue at its school board meeting Monday night in Bel Air.

While masking was to be discussed at 8:05 p.m., Harford County Board of Education President Rachel Gauthier asked that given the "intense amount of public interest in the masking decision," the matter be moved up on the agenda.

The meeting began at 6:30 p.m., and before 7 p.m., the school board had received the superintendent's input and taken a vote.

Superintendent Sean Bulson recommended the school board lift its mask mandate, days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its guidance on masks. Based on the new CDC framework, Harford County is at low risk of COVID-19, based on its hospital and new case data, and masking is not recommended.

"My recommendation to you, board, is that the Board of Education lift the mask mandate [in] Harford County Public Schools facilities and school buses, except for health suites, effective Tuesday, March 1, 2022," Bulson said at the school board meeting Monday. His initial proposal did not include buses but has since been updated, Bulson noted.

To support those who want to wear face coverings, Bulson said the school system will be providing N95 and KF94 masks for students.



"I'm excited, and I really feel like it's past due to see the kids faces again," school board vice president Carol Mueller said before voting in favor of Bulson's recommendation.

She said she was pleased that the KN95 masks will be available.



"I think that's one of the things that at the beginning of the pandemic, we didn't have," Mueller said. "So that's a big change."

The school board's decision takes effect Tuesday and comes after Annapolis lawmakers ratified the Maryland State Board of Education's decision to lift its mandate around face coverings in schools and leave masking up to local jurisdictions and their school boards.

"It's been a long two years," Harford County Board of Education member Dr. Roy Phillips said. "It's time. We need to move on, and I certainly agree with the recommendation."

Student board member Kanae Holcomb, who attends Harford Tech High School, said based on people she talked to, the community was split on masking.

"I've heard things from both sides, and it's pretty 50-50, maybe 60-40 at times," Holcomb said. "It really is about personal choice at this point."

Harford County Public Schools issued new operational guidance that states masking is optional, but some will be prohibited from being on campus, while other situations may require distancing.

"No person with COVID-19 symptoms, in isolation due to a positive COVID-19 test, in quarantine due to close contact with a person with COVID-19 symptoms or a COVID-19 positive test, may work in or visit HCPS property," according to the operational status, effective March 1. People must also adhere to isolation or quarantine guidelines, officials said.

"The CDC guidance still highlights the importance of safety layers," Harford County Public Schools Risk Manager Katie Ridgway said at Monday's school board meeting. "As you can see, this draft status includes the recommendation about masks, opens after school activities, continues diagnostic and voluntary COVID-19 testing and includes distancing where possible by having reduced capacity indoors for large events and use of facilities.

Courtesy of Harford County Public Schools.

