Harford County seeks new location for central public safety complex, rather than renovate Aberdeen facility

Sep. 1—Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly announced plans to explore building a new public safety complex to serve as an operations and training facility for local law enforcement, fire, EMS and other related agencies.

This decision is based on a study from Manns Woodward Studios, an architectural firm based in White Marsh, that found the former HEAT Center in Aberdeen, once proposed as a Harford County Sheriff's Office precinct and training center, to be inadequate for that purpose.

Cassilly endorsed the recommendation in a Friday news release.

"In my first budget as county executive, I put the proposed HEAT Center project on hold until my administration could get a better understanding of our fiscal position and whether it was the most appropriate site and plan to meet our public safety needs now, and in the future," Cassilly said in the release.

In August of 2021, then-County Executive Barry Glassman announced the county had allotted $2 million to start the process of renovating the HEAT Center into a public safety complex. At the time, Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said the facility would handle all law enforcement calls for service from Abingdon and the Riverside areas, the Bel Air, Churchville and Level areas and Aberdeen and Havre de Grace areas.

Cassilly shelved the project and removed two positions in the sheriff's office from the 2023-2024 budget, prompting Gahler to accuse him of defunding the police.

Now, the Cassilly administration is looking for a central location for the new complex and will use a "multiyear, phased-in approach to funding within budget constraints."

"Our goal will be to help deliver the highest quality public safety response for our citizens," Cassilly said.

Gahler said in a Friday statement that the delays in the project have jeopardized public safety and increased the project's overall cost to citizens.

"Unlike Bob Cassilly, I have been consistent in my message all along," Gahler said. "The Central Precinct and Training Academy project is needed and needed yesterday and the difference in doing it a year ago or doing it later is that it cost much more to do it later."