Harford County Sheriff investigating shooting death in Edgewood restaurant

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who was found early Saturday morning in an Edgewood restaurant with gunshot wounds.

Authorities responded to calls of a shooting at 12:08 a.m. in the 2200 block of Pulaski Highway, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

There, sheriff’s deputies from the southern precinct found Dajuan Kyree Simmons, 24, inside D&M’s Tiki Bar and Crab Deck suffering from gunshot wounds, the post said.

The deputies began performing life-saving efforts until medics from the county emergency services department took over. Simmons was declared dead shortly after arriving at the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center.

Detectives from the sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information or may have video of the shooting is asked to call Detective Smith at 443-409-3576.

Anonymous tips can be submitted via the Metro Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-866-7Lockup.