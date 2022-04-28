Harford County sheriff must turn over evidence to attorney general in fatal shooting by deputies, judge rules

A Harford County judge ruled Thursday that the county sheriff must turn over all evidence in Saturday’s police shooting of John Raymond Fauver to the Maryland attorney general’s office.

The ruling follows a prolonged dispute between the two offices, which began after the passage of state legislation requiring the attorney general’s office to investigate civilian deaths involving officers.

After the shooting Saturday, Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler said that his office would collect and maintain the evidence in the shooting, since he had a duty as sheriff to investigate any crimes that may have occurred prior.

But in the five days since, the attorney general’s office has not received all the evidence requested, including digital copies of officer body camera footage, dashboard camera footage and witness interviews, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said in court on Thursday.

In her ruling, Harford County Circuit Court Judge Yolanda Curtin stated that since the statute originally passed by the General Assembly last year is somewhat ambiguous about whether the attorney general’s office should be the primary investigator and hold all original evidence in police involved deaths, she must evaluate the legislative history of the bill. In doing so, she determined that the General Assembly intended to establish an independent investigator in the attorney general’s office. Therefore, they should control the evidence in the case.

The shooting occurred at about 4 p.m. Saturday, about an hour after calls came in that Fauver was expressing thoughts of suicide and carrying a gun. Officers located Fauver behind a CVS store in Forest Hill, and ultimately two deputies fired their guns, killing Fauver. The man’s family has said he suffered from chronic pain, which impacted his mental health.

This article will be updated.