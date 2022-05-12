Harford County sheriffs hold annual Fallen Heroes Memorial

May 12—On Tuesday, the Harford County Sheriff's Office held its annual memorial in remembrance of its seven deputies who died in the line of duty. During the ceremony, held at the Harford County Detention Center, deputies laid a wreath, and members of the sheriff's office honor guard and family members attached a red rose on the wreath for each of the fallen deputies, according to Kyle Andersen, spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

The fallen deputies include Dep. Frank Bateman, Dep. First Class William Beebe, Dep. First Class Teresa Testerman, Cpl. Charles Licato, Sgt. Ian Loughran, Senior Dep. Patrick Dailey and Dep. First Class Mark Logsdon.

Also honored during this year's ceremony was Maryland Transportation Authority Senior Police Officer Mike Dunn, who is retiring after a nearly 50-year career in law enforcement. Dunn was awarded an honorary deputy badge from the Harford County Sheriff's Office for his tireless dedication to fallen heroes throughout the state, according to the sheriff's office.

"When one of our own dies in the line of duty, Officer Dunn is often called upon to ensure each fallen hero receives a proper goodbye" according to a statement from the sheriff's office. "He is especially recognized for his leadership, guidance and compassion during line-of-duty deaths."

A former Baltimore City police officer shot while on duty, Dunn has served as a member of the police honor guard for 36 years. He has coordinated funerals for 37 law enforcement officers, nine firefighters and five dignitaries, including five services for Harford County sheriff's deputies, the sheriff's office said.