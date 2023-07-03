Harford County Sheriff's Office investigating nonfatal shooting in Edgewood

Jul. 3—The Harford County Sheriff's Office is investigating a nonfatal shooting Sunday in Edgewood.

At about 11:39 p.m., deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Pulaski Hwy. William Thomas Geary Jr., 20, of Edgewood, was found with a gunshot wound to the upper body, according a news release.

Geary was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where he is listed in serious, but stable condition, according to the sheriff's office.

The initial investigation indicated the shooting took place near the intersection of Candlewood Drive and Candlewood Court, where Geary and another individual met for unknown reasons, the release said. An altercation ensued and Geary was shot. The shooter left the scene. .

The Harford County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Services Unit responded to investigate the shooting.

The motive and any relationship between the victim and shooter are under investigation, according to police.

Anyone with information about this crime, or who may have video of the incident, is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 443-409-3154. Anonymous tips can be reported through Metro Crime Stoppers Tipline at 1-866-7Lockup. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and indictment of the individual responsible for this crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000. Submit a tip online at www.p3tips.com.