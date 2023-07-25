Harford County Sheriff's Office investigating two armed robberies in 24 hours

Jul. 25—The Harford County Sheriff's Office is investigating two armed robberies Monday in Abingdon and Joppatowne.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct responded to an armed robbery at the 7-11 located in 3900 block of Pulaski Highway in Abingdon, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, deputies were informed of an unknown man dressed in all black and carrying a red DoorDash delivery bag entering the store while displaying a gun. The suspect demanded money before he fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, the release said.

No injuries were reported.

About 20 hours later, at approximately 8:15 p.m., deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct responded to an armed robbery at Wendy's in the 1000 block of Joppa Farm Road in Joppatowne, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, deputies were informed of an unknown man dressed in a black and gray sweatshirt, dark jeans and a white baseball cap. The suspect entered the store carrying a bag and displayed a gun. The suspect demanded money before he fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, the release said.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating both armed robberies. Any connection between the robberies is unclear at this time, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff's Office Det. Thumma at 443-567-7201. Anonymous tips can be reported through Harford Crime solvers at 1-888-540-8477. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and indictment of the individual(s) responsible for these crimes, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000. Submit a tip online at www.p3tips.com.