Harford County Sheriff's Office makes arrest in Joppatowne murder

Dec. 16—Alton William Cumbo, Jr., of Edgewood, has been arrested and charged with the Dec. 10 murder of William James Doran, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 10, deputies from the sheriff's office responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision in Joppatowne. Upon arrival, medics were performing CPR on William James Doran of Joppatowne. While evaluating him, medics discovered he was shot in the upper body. Medics transported Doran to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, where he died.

Cumbo has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault, according to electronic court records.

Cumbo had threatened Doran earlier in the day, according to a sheriff's office release. Detectives believe all involved parties have been accounted for and there is no ongoing threat to the community. But the investigation is ongoing.

Cumbo was ordered held without bond. No attorney was listed for Cumbo in electronic court records.

Anyone with possible information about the case, or who may have video of the incident, is asked to call Detective Moro with the Harford County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division, at 443-409-3154.