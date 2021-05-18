Harford delivery driver who was run over says she was set up to be robbed; police continue to investigate

May 18—A Papa John's delivery driver who was allegedly run over in her own car by the thief said she thinks she was set up to be robbed.

Megan Maloyed, of Aberdeen, is recovering at home from her injuries after a three-night stay at a hospital for injuries to her legs, both of which were run over.

"I can not walk or [bear] weight on them," she said. "There is severe bruises and tissue and muscle damage as well as nerve pain. It will take weeks of recovery and physical therapy to heal."

Maloyed was delivering a pizza to a house in the 300 block of Logan Court in Abingdon, which she later learned was unoccupied, a little after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The person who had ordered the pizza had instructed her to call when she arrived. She did, and when Maloyed got out of the Mazda CX5, someone came up behind her and jumped into the still-running car.

Maloyed said she tried to stop the thief and struck him at least once, but he placed the vehicle in gear, knocked her to the ground, and ran her over as he fled in her vehicle, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the incident.

While Maloyed said she doesn't believe she was personally targeted, the circumstances of the incident make her believe it was planned.

"They had me call them when I arrived and waited until I stepped out the vehicle to come up behind me and get in the car," she said.

Kyle Andersen, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said initial information received suggested the house was not occupied. Andersen declined to release any additional details about the incident, including whether there was more than one suspect involved, citing the ongoing investigation.

Deputies arrived at Logan Court around 10:12 p.m., where the found Maloyed being treated for her injuries, which were considered serious, but not life-threatening, according to police. She was taken to a regional trauma center, where she stayed from Wednesday until Saturday, she said.

Maloyed said her boyfriend is taking care of her and her two children, ages 2 and 6, but he has to take time off work to do that, putting them in a difficult financial position. He will likely have to return to work before she has completely healed.

"I can not care for them on my own since I am barely able to move," Maloyed said. "My son is more aware of what is going on and is very hesitant in leaving me in case something bad happens again."

Her sister set up a GoFundMe to offset the money Maloyed and her boyfriend are losing while they are unable to work. As of Monday, about $900 had been contributed. She has been delivering for the Bel Air Papa John's for the last two years and has lived in Harford County since 1999.

Some of her possessions inside the car were found dumped in a Baltimore County alleyway, Maloyed said. A woman who lives in the area found papers with Maloyed's name on them and looked her up through Facebook, she said.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about this alleged crime, or video of the incident, to call Detective Berg at 443-409-3302. Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information through Metro Crime Stoppers Tipline at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

If the information provided leads to the arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible for this crime, those who submitted it may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000. Tip can be submitted online at p3tips.com.

